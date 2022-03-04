Kadinamkulam lake to become biodiversity site

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board has initiated steps to include Kadinamkulam lake in the list of biodiversity heritage sites in the State.

Steps have been initiated in association with the Biodiversity Management Committee of the Kadinamkulam grama panchayat to study the ecological profile as well as the flora and fauna in the region. The ecosystem, biodiversity and challenges involved in conservation of the inland water body will come under the ambit of the study, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, the ‘Pachathuruthu’ (green islet) project to grow mangroves in the Kadinamkulam lake is progressing, Pothencode block panchayat president T. Hariprasad said.

He added that efforts to beautify the shores of the lake by roping in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) workers will soon be launched. No efforts would be spared to boost lake tourism in the region, even while preserving the ecology, Mr. Hariprasad said.