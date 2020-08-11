KADCO to open office in Kannur

KANNUR

11 August 2020 00:15 IST

The Kerala Artisans Development Corporation (KADCO) will open its office in Kannur for the uplift of artisans in the traditional handicrafts sector of North Malabar, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said.

The office will be set up at Kallyassery block panchayat building and the services from KADCO will be extended to artisans of Kannur and Kasaragod districts working in the fields of carpentry, ironwork, gold smithy, copper, bronze, pottery, and cobblery, the Minister said in a press statement.

Traditional and trained artisans can register with the Labour Data Bank on the basis of occupational skills.

Advertising

Advertising