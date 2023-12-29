ADVERTISEMENT

Kadannappally Ramachandran, K.B. Ganesh Kumar sworn in as Ministers in Kerala Cabinet

December 29, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Formal government announcement on portfolios of the two new Ministers is awaited

The Hindu Bureau

Kadannappally Ramachandran (file) | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

Kadannappally Ramachandran and K.B. Ganesh Kumar were sworn in as Ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala on December 29 (Friday).

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oaths of office and secrecy at a specially-arranged venue at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the members of his Cabinet, Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer and LDF convener E. P. Jayarajan were among those present.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar took the oath in the name of God, while Mr. Ramachandran solemnly affirmed his faith and allegiance to the Constitution.

K.B. Ganesh Kumar (file) | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Mr. Ramachandran, who represents the Congress (S), and Mr. Ganesh Kumar of the Kerala Congress (B) replace Ahammad Devarkovil and Antony Raju, respectively, as part of an internal arrangement in the LDF. On completion of two-and-a-half years in the Cabinet, Mr. Devarkovil and Mr. Raju had tendered their resignations recently.

A formal government announcement on the portfolios of the two new Ministers is awaited.

On Friday, Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Ganesh Kumar had arrived at the Raj Bhavan shortly after 3.30 p.m. The ceremony began at 4 p.m.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in a heavily politically-charged atmosphere as Mr. Khan and Mr. Vijayan were sharing the dais after a long time amid the bitter standoff between the Left government and the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Ramachandran represents the Kannur Assembly constituency and Mr. Ganesh Kumar represents the Pathanapuram constituency.

