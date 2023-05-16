Kadampuzha Devaswom launches charity hospital, dialysis centre

May 16, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Devaswom launched a charitable hospital and dialysis centre on Tuesday. Inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it would go a long way in benefiting society at large.

“Only those with social commitment can do such acts. The Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Temple deserves praise for the initiative,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said the government had decided to open an institute exclusively for organ transplant in Kozhikode as such treatment involving was costly. “Work has already begun. The centre will work in such a way to attract national attention. Experts known at the national level will supervise the functioning of the centre,” he said.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman presided over the function. K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, was the chief guest.

The Chief Minister felicitated A.S. Ajayakumar, former executive officer and assistant commissioner of the Malabar Devaswom. It was Mr. Ajayakumar who started work on the dialysis centre.

Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Devaswom executive officer T. Binesh Kumar explained the project. The new hospital and dialysis centre were part of the humanitarian work being undertaken by the Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Devaswom.

The free dialysis centre is in continuation of a mini charitable hospital functioning at Kadampuzha from 1988. Poor kidney patients will get free dialysis at the centre.

Mr. Binesh Kumar said the centre would be upgraded into a research centre with specialisation in nephrology in the future.

The centre is functioning in a kidney-shaped building having an area of 10,000 sq ft. There will be 25 dialysis machines at the centre. Ten are functional at present, and 15 more will be set up soon.

Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) president M.R. Murali inaugurated a sewage treatment plant. MDB commissioner P. Nandakumar, Marakkara panchayat president Sajita Nannengadan, Piyush Namboothiripad, and Kadampuzha Bhagavathy Devaswom manager N.V. Muraleedharan spoke.