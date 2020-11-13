Kerala

Kadalundi celebrates birdwatching day

The Kadalundi Vallikkunnu Community Reserve (KVCR) and the Malabar Natural History Society jointly celebrated National Birdwatching Day marking the birthday of the legendary ornithologist Salim Ali on Thursday.

Birdwatching sessions and classes on migratory birds marked the celebrations. Photographer Vijesh Vallikkunnu inaugurated the programme.

KVCR management committee chairman P. Sivadasan presided over the function. Secretary M.C. Vijayakumar, birdwatchers K. Shiras, T.P. Basheer and P.T. Shibu addressed the sessions.

The team found 40-odd species of birds during an observation conducted in the Kadalundi river basin. They said 16 of them were migratory. Among them were Common redshanks, Whimbrels, and Golden plovers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 11:07:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kadalundi-celebrates-birdwatching-day/article33097159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY