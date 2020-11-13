Kadalundi celebrates birdwatching day

Ornithologist Salim Ali remembered

The Kadalundi Vallikkunnu Community Reserve (KVCR) and the Malabar Natural History Society jointly celebrated National Birdwatching Day marking the birthday of the legendary ornithologist Salim Ali on Thursday.

Birdwatching sessions and classes on migratory birds marked the celebrations. Photographer Vijesh Vallikkunnu inaugurated the programme.

KVCR management committee chairman P. Sivadasan presided over the function. Secretary M.C. Vijayakumar, birdwatchers K. Shiras, T.P. Basheer and P.T. Shibu addressed the sessions.

The team found 40-odd species of birds during an observation conducted in the Kadalundi river basin. They said 16 of them were migratory. Among them were Common redshanks, Whimbrels, and Golden plovers.