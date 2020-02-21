Kadakkal grama panchayat goes hi-tech

KOLLAM

First geoinformatics local body in Kollam district

With all its important records in digital format, the Kadakkal grama panchayat has become the first geoinformatics local body in the district.

The data has been collected using geomapping and the panchayat’s geoinformatics portal currently has all details of roads, walkways and buildings in the panchayat along with information related to agriculture and irrigation.

Personal details

Through the portal the authorities can access the personal details of residents and these will be analysed while making policies and implementing development projects.

This Geographic Information System-based software will help the panchayat administration to mange and monitor different projects by providing all required data.

Several local bodies in the State, including block panchayts and municipalities, have already switched to this system.

Apart from accession the database, the portal has provision to add additional details and make corrections.

Extensive survey

The panchayat had conducted an extensive survey for the project spending ₹12 lakh from its fund.

All infrastructural details of the panchayat, including its assets and amenities, have been recorded as part of the project.

The socio-economic indicators of each household in the panchayat have been entered in the software, but the public will have no access to such information.

Panchayat officials, who are trained on how to use the data effectively, will be handling it.

They can share it with other government departments for the effective implementation of projects and ensuring that various government schemes reach the right beneficiaries.

The project is implemented with the help of Grameena Patana Kendram, a registered society under the Travancore-Cochin Charitable Societies Act, based in Karakulam, Tiruvananthapuram, which provided the technical assistance and conducted geomapping for the project.