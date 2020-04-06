Kadakampally warns rumour-mongers

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has warned of stringent action against those found propagating falsehoods regarding the death of the Pothencode native who was infected with COVID-19.

Elaborating on the medical diagnosis of the Pothencode native, Mr. Surendran said that while the first sample test returned negative, all the other tests including two done in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha confirmed the patient to the infected with the virus. The Collector and the police have been directed to initiate legal action against those responsible for spreading falsehoods with ulterior motives.

A total of 205 people were quarantined, while 5,419 were removed from the quarantine list in the district on Monday. There were 11,725 people placed under surveillance in the district. A COVID-19-infected Manacaud native was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital after his tests returned negative. There are currently seven patients who were being treated after being diagnosed of the disease.

The city police registered cases against 108 people for violating the provisions of the lockdown. These included 13 people who had gone for their morning walks in areas under the Museum, Mannanthala, Sreekaryam, Vattiyurkavu and Poojappura police station limits. Eighty-two vehicles, including 79 two-wheelers and two autorickshaws, were confiscated.