Kadakampally Surendran leads protest of councillors in front of KWA office

Councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the Kazhakuttam region, led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Kadakampally Surendran, held a protest in front of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) office at Pongumoodu over the disruption of drinking water supply for the past two weeks in three wards.

According to the protesting councillors, water supply has been disrupted for the past two weeks at Kulathoor, Attipra and Poundkadavu, causing much difficulty to the residents. Though maintenance work was done on the main pipe through this region, supply issues have been persistent, say the residents.

Mr. Surendran, who sat in protest along with the councillors in front of the KWA office, later held talks with the officials. The protest ended following an assurance that the supply will be restored in two days.

