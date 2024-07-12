GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kadakampally Surendran leads protest of councillors in front of KWA office

Published - July 12, 2024 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the Kazhakuttam region, led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Kadakampally Surendran, held a protest in front of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) office at Pongumoodu over the disruption of drinking water supply for the past two weeks in three wards.

According to the protesting councillors, water supply has been disrupted for the past two weeks at Kulathoor, Attipra and Poundkadavu, causing much difficulty to the residents. Though maintenance work was done on the main pipe through this region, supply issues have been persistent, say the residents.

Mr. Surendran, who sat in protest along with the councillors in front of the KWA office, later held talks with the officials. The protest ended following an assurance that the supply will be restored in two days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.