Kadakampally: govt. to go by SC verdict on Sabarimala issue

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said the State government will accept the Supreme Court decision on Sabarimala with an open mind.

Talking to the media at Kattappana on Thursday, he said the government had always stood by the decision of the apex court. The State government welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court, he said adding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Opposition parties were trying to gain political mileage on the issue of women entry into Sabarimala.

The people had recently accepted the verdict on the Ayodhya case. The same peaceful atmosphere would prevail upon the Sabarimala decision, he said.

The BJP was raising many issues related to the decision on Sabarimala and there was no need to respond to that, he said. After a detailed study of the Supreme Court decision, the government would respond, he said. However, he said that if women preferred to visit the temple, the government should give them protection. The government would take steps in accordance with the court verdict, he said.

‘Women may not prefer’

No Hindu women devotees normally prefer to go to Sabarimala, Power Minister M.M. Mani has said. Addressing mediapersons at Kattappana on Thursday, the Minister said that the government would take steps in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict.

“In my personal opinion, many women had entered the temple in the past without knowing that there were curbs on their entry. How to count the age limit of the women devotees who reach the temple. Had any machine fixed in Sabarimala to assess the age of women devotees? he asked. “KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that if the UDF came to power, they would bring a legislation for Sabarimala temple. Earlier, the Prime Minister and the BJP said they will bring legislation. Have any one did a single step for legislation? The Congress and BJP are playing a drama over the issue,” Mr. Mani said.