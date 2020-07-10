Kadakampally flays ‘fake news’, DCC denies charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 July 2020 23:30 IST

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has condemned the ‘fake propaganda’ being spread among a section of the people in the district. Mr. Surendran said shops in buffer zones of Muttathara, Valiyathura and Vallakkadavu would be allowed to function till 5 p.m.

DCC denies charge

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has accused the State of marginalising the fisher community of Poonthura by whipping up panic. DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal said the agitation was a natural reaction towards the harsh restrictions and dismissed CPI(M)’s allegation that V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, and his colleagues were responsible for creating unrest in the region.

