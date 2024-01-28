Kadakam football tourney evokes enthusiasm from tribal youth

January 28, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A football tournament named Kadakam organised by the Janamaitri Excise Squad of Nilambur under the Malappuram Excise Division has become hugely popular among the tribal youth of Nilambur. Dozens of tribal youth from different hamlets in Nilambur took part in the three-day tournament which concluded at Government Higher Secondary School ground at Edakkara on January 28.

The football tourney was a major component of the Vimukti anti-drugs programme being implemented by the State government in association with the Excise department. The idea of positively engaging the youth through sports was behind the Kadakam football tournament, which gained in popularity over the last five editions.

Janamaitri Excise officials said that a football tournament with such a large tribal participation was the first in the State. They added that the Nilambur experiment was a model for the entire State, and that it was having a positive impact on the youth.

Inaugurating the tournament on Friday, P.V. Anvar, MLA, congratulated the tribal teams and said that such positive engagements would go a long way in empowering the tribal youth. He also led a rally proclaiming the Kadakam football tournament.

Young men and women from the tribal areas took part in the procession holding placards against drugs and wearing jerseys of their respective teams.

Boys and girls from Edakkara Soccer Academy also took part in the rally. The school band of Christ King High School, Manimooly, added colour to the procession. Vimukti district manager Jiju Jose welcomed the gathering. Nilambur block panchayat president P. Pushpavalli presided over the function.

District Enforcement Assistant Excise Commissioner K.P. Mohanan, Edakkara Grama Panchayat president O.T. James, Moothedam Grama Panchayat president P. Usman, and Chungathara Grama Panchayat president T.P. Reena spoke. Excise Inspector Biju P. Abraham administered a pledge against drugs. Excise Circle Inspector K.T. Sajimon proposed a vote of thanks.