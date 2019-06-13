Kabini banks to turn green

The Soil Survey and Soil Conservation Department, in association with the local bodies, has begun the second phase of the comprehensive drought mitigation project in three grama panchayats on the Kerala-Karnataka border.

“The ₹80.2-crore project will cover 15,220 hectares and 36 types of work would be executed under the integrated project to tackle desertification,” P.U. Das, District Soil Conservation Officer, told The Hindu.

Desertification

“We have focussed on planting local varieties of trees in the second phase of the project,” Mr. Das said, adding that the aim was to form a green belt on the 16-km stretch of the Kabini riverbank in Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats by planting tree saplings to mitigate desertification.

Ten-thousand seedlings of indigenous tree species such as mango, jackfruit, ayani and Neermaruthu would be planted on the riverbank to improve the canopy density in the area, he said.

Saplings would be conserved by farmer groups and self-help groups in the region and ₹50 would be provided for conserving each plant on the third year.

The saplings would be planted in three rows by the end of June.

The second phase would be executed at ₹6.7 crore, including ₹ 5.7 crore by the State government and the remaining amount by the local bodies, he said.

“We had signed a memorandum of understanding with local people and the amount for conservation will be credited to their bank accounts only after checking the growth of each plant,” he said.

Three panchayats

The region on the northeastern tip of the Deccan Plateau under the Pulpally, Mullankolly, and Poothadi grama panchayats had been facing desertification for two decades, Mr. Das, said.

A sharp decline in rainfall, loss of organic matter in soil, excess surface run-off, unscientific land use, conversion of wetlands, and shortage in canopy were the major reasons, he said.

Hot winds from Karnataka that had been reaching the region since the massive destruction of bamboo groves a decade ago had wreaked havoc on cash crops, he said.

The plan was to raise the green belt, which could resist the hot wind from Karnataka, in five years, he said.