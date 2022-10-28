KABCO for finding markets for farm products will be functional by Jan.: Prasad

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Agro-business Company (KABCO), an initiative of the State government for finding markets for farm products, will be functional by January 2023, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

Farmers will be part of the company that will be formed on the CIAL (Cochin International Airport Ltd.) model. It has been formed with an objective of finding a market for value-added farm products, the Minister said.

A new programme, Value Added Agriculture Mission (VAAM) has been started. Increasing the income of farmers, improving farm productivity, procuring of products, and promotion of value-added products are the objectives of the mission, Mr. Prasad said while interacting with mediapersons in connection with the Krishidarshan programme at Ollukkara on Friday.

“Efforts are on to rejuvenate farmers’ groups. Such groups can effectively intervene in the procurement, processing, and marketing of farm products. At present, there are more than 25,000 farmers’ groups in the State. They will be effectively utilised for strengthening the fam sector,” he said.

“Farmers should get a decent price for their products. There are 1,076 krishi bhavans in the State. Each krishi bhavan should produce at least one value-added product. Farmers should benefit from marketing of the value-added products, the Minister said.

He visited agriculture fields and interacted with farmers at various panchayats.

Attacks by wild animals is one of the major problems faced by farmers, with wild boars, peafowls, and wild squirrels damaging crops. All possible solutions, including bio-fencing and solar fencing, will be set up in such areas. Successful models experimented in other parts of the State will be tried out. Discussions will be held with the Forest department in this regard, Mr. Prasad told farmers.

Apart from the agriculture fields, the Minister visited vegetable gardens in schools, public places, homestead gardens and terrace gardens.

Revenue Minster K. Rajan and a technical team consisting of officials accompanied him.