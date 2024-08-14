GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KABCO Expo Centre and Agri Park important for farm sector, says Agriculture Minister P. Prasad

Published - August 14, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Wednesday described the KABCO Expo Centre and Agri Park proposed at the World Market at Anayara here as essential for showcasing the state’s farm products and improving marketing and competitiveness.

Mr. Prasad announced the ₹59-crore project which comprises a 65,000 sq. ft. exhibition centre, a seven-storey office complex totalling 1.02 lakh sq. ft. and a 33,260 sq. ft. food court.

At a press conference here, Mr. Prasad justified the spending on the project. Funds will not be hived off from existing farmer-oriented schemes for the purpose, but raised via other sources and loans.

The State government had launched the Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO) last year as a public-private partnership (PPP) model company to promote the marketing of agricultural products.

The exhibition centre will host expos, conventions, business meets and corporate events. The food court is designed to accommodate 365 people at a time. The office complex will accommodate offices of the Agriculture department and public sector units under it.

Mr. Prasad will formally kick off the work on the project on August 17 (Chingam 1).

FARMERS DAY TO BE LOW-KEY

The Farmers Day observance on August 17 will be a low-key affair this year in view of the Wayanad landslides. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a State-level observance and distribute the farm awards at a simple function at the R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi members’ lounge at the Kerala Assembly on the day.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.