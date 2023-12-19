Kabbadi competition at Kozhikode beach

December 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Kozhikode

A Kabbadi competition will be held at the Kozhikode beach at 5 p.m. on December 20 as part of the Beypore International Water Fest. Four teams each will compete in the men’s and women’s category. The first prize in both categories is ₹8,000, while the second prize is ₹4,000. A Sepak Takraw competition at 6.30 p.m. on December 21, football competition on December 23, and a mini marathon from the Kozhikode beach to the Beypore beach on December 24 are the other sporting events being held as part of the fest. The first prize winners in the marathon will get ₹7,000, while the second prize winners will get ₹5,000. Five participants will get consolation prizes worth ₹1,000 each.

