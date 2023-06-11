ADVERTISEMENT

Kaazhcha Art Academy inaugurated  

June 11, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kaazhcha Art Academy offers one-year certificate course along with free classes in various subjects including cinema, drama, literature, journalism, and folklore.

The Hindu Bureau

Mental health is the ultimate goal of education, writer Benyamin says, speaking at the inauguration of Kaazhcha Art Academy at Brook International School, Sasthamcotta.

Kaazhcha Art Academy offers one-year certificate course along with free classes in various subjects including cinema, drama, literature, journalism, and folklore. “These opportunities will expose students to a broader artistic community, inspire them with diverse perspectives, and provide valuable insights into the world of art. This will provide all the students with a well-rounded education that nurtures their academic potential, creative potential and love for artistic expression, regardless of their career aspirations,” said the school officials.

Kaazhcha Art Academy was inaugurated by renowned film director Blessy while Fr G. Abraham Thalothil, the school director, presided over the function. Ravi Varma Thampuran (Senior Associate Editor of Malayalam Manorama), Kaviyoor Shivaprasad (Director and Producer), and Dr. Ravikumar (Professor of folklore Art), were also present on the occasion.

