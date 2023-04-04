KAAPA Board to review detention of former CPI (M) associate Akash Thillankeri today

April 04, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The detention of former CPI (M) associates Akash Thillankeri and Jijo Thillankeri under Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) will be reviewed by the Advisory Board on Wednesday.

The three-member Board headed by Justice N. Anilkumar, former judge of the Kerala High Court, will decide on the validity of the provisional detention ordered by the State government against the duo.

The Board’s decision may have political ramifications as their detention, which came close on the heels of their revelation that some of the CPI(M) leaders had instructed them to commit crimes, had stoked a political debate in the State. Later, the party deputed its Kannur strongman P. Jayarajan to disown the duo and assert that they were not the faces of the party in the area as it came under fire for its alleged political patronage of those involved in criminal cases. The issue had also resonated in the State Assembly.

While Akash has been accused in the murder cases of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib and RSS activist Vineesh, Jijo has around 10 cases booked against him.

The review proceedings will be over in a day and a confidential report will be submitted to the government. The detenues will be released in the event of the advisory board turning down the detention order of the government. If confirmed, they will be jailed for six months, sources said.

The KAAPA specifies that the government shall immediately issue an order implementing the report of the Board. Neither the copy of the Board’s order nor any information on the decision will be made available to the detenues or their lawyers. However, the last sentence of the order, either confirming or rejecting the detention, can be obtained by filing an application under the Right to Information Act, sources said.

Though the duo will be examined online, their lawyers can be present at the proceedings. A police officer representing the Superintendent of Police of Kannur and an official representing the Kannur District Collector will also be present, sources said.