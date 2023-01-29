ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ka,’ the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, to open in Thiruvananthapuram this week

January 29, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the literature fest at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Nishagandhi Auditorium. Abdulrazak Gurnah, the 2021 Nobel Prize winner in literature, is the chief guest at the function

The Hindu Bureau

Curtains will go up for the fourth edition of ‘Ka,’ the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL), this week in Thiruvananthapuram.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will raise the festival flag on the evening of February 1 at Kanakakkunnu, the festival venue. The literary festival is planned from February 2 to 5, according to the Mathrubhumi, the organisers of the event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the literature fest at 6 p.m. on February 2 at the Nishagandhi Auditorium.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Zanzibar-born novelist who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in literature, is the chief guest at the function.

Noted writer T. Padmanabhan will deliver the M. P. Veerendra Kumar memorial speech.

Shehan Karunatilaka, the Sri Lankan writer who won the 2022 Booker Prize, the 2019 Man Booker International Prize-winning writer Jokha Alharthi, and writers Amitav Ghosh and Sudha Murty are the guests of honour.

The fourth edition of MBIFL will bring together over 500 international and Indian writers, speakers and performers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US