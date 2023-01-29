‘Ka,’ the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, to open in Thiruvananthapuram this week

January 29, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Curtains will go up for the fourth edition of ‘Ka,’ the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL), this week in Thiruvananthapuram.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will raise the festival flag on the evening of February 1 at Kanakakkunnu, the festival venue. The literary festival is planned from February 2 to 5, according to the Mathrubhumi, the organisers of the event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the literature fest at 6 p.m. on February 2 at the Nishagandhi Auditorium.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Zanzibar-born novelist who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in literature, is the chief guest at the function.

Noted writer T. Padmanabhan will deliver the M. P. Veerendra Kumar memorial speech.

Shehan Karunatilaka, the Sri Lankan writer who won the 2022 Booker Prize, the 2019 Man Booker International Prize-winning writer Jokha Alharthi, and writers Amitav Ghosh and Sudha Murty are the guests of honour.

The fourth edition of MBIFL will bring together over 500 international and Indian writers, speakers and performers.