‘Ka Cha Ta Tha Pa’ lit-fest draws to a close in Kozhikode

December 04, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Ka Cha Ta Tha Pa’ literature festival organised by Olive Books drew to a close at the Kozhikode beach on Sunday with writer T.D. Ramakrishnan expressing concern at the increasing level of intolerance in Indian society.

He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the festival. Mr. Ramakrishnan pointed out that fascist thought had entered the hearts of a large majority of people in the country, adding that he considered writing to be his political activity. Actors Irshad and Anjali Ameer and veteran journalist Jamal Kochangadi were present.

The Malayalam translations of Ziauddin Sardar’s Islam: Beyond the Violent Jihadis, an optimistic Muslim Speaks and Kancha Ilaiah’s Where Are the Shudras? were released. Three research papers were presented at the festival on Sunday. One of them dealt with the participation of visually challenged students in co-curricular activities. Others were on Dalit women: identity and poetic language, and on the origins of Muslim barbers of Malabar.

There was also a debate on the changes in photography, followed by a musical concert. The five-day event was organised to mark the 25th year of publishing by Olive Books.