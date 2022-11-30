‘Ka Cha Ta Tha Pa’ begins with spotlight on the underprivileged

November 30, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Ka cha Ta Tha Pa’, the literature festival being held as part of the silver jubilee of Olive Publications in Kozhikode, had an unusual start on Wednesday with the laundry workers of Muthalakkulam inaugurating a Book Fest. Moreover, the first book released as part of the festival was on them.

In a deliberate attempt to turn the spotlight on the underprivileged, the laundry workers were joined by street singer Babu as they cut the ribbon.

The laundry labourers of Muthalakkulam have gone through several trials and tribulations. They had lost a huge chunk of their land for the development of GH Road. They had to be on protest mode again recently after the Kozhikode Corporation proposed an underground parking area at Muthalakkulam. They also locked horns with the Corporation over the ownership of the ground.

Street singer Babu who has been earning his livelihood by singing on S.M. Street for years was banned from doing so after the recent development of the commercial street. Moreover, restrictions were imposed by the authorities on cultural programmes at S.K. Square.

Vellavi written by Athira A.K. was the first book to be released at the festival that goes by the slogan ‘Celebrating Nothing and Everything’. Writer N.P. Hafiz Mohammed, who was the moderator at the book launch, explained how a section of society had been marginalised in the name of profession and caste. “The story of Muthalakkulam is the story of laundry workers,” he said.

The book launch was followed by an ‘Oppana’ on wheelchairs and a chat with singer Babu and his family.

The festival will be formally inaugurated by writer Sharankumar Limbale at 3 p.m. on Friday.