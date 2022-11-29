K9 squad inducts new canine members

November 29, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police inducted a set of young furry foreigners among their ranks on Tuesday. Four Jack Russell Terrier puppies were handed over to the K9 dog squad in the presence of Inspector General (South Zone) P. Prakash and Assistant Commandant S. Suresh, who supervises the canine wing.

The breed, which has an acute sense of smell, can be used to detect explosives and drugs. Its compact structure is also seen as advantageous to inspect confined spaces.

The dog squad, which was launched in 1959, has 27 units and a strength of 168 dogs belonging to 10 breeds. These include exotic breeds such as Labrador Retriever and Belgian Malinois and indigenous breeds such as Chippiparai and Kanni.

The K9 squad succeeded in cracking nearly 80 cases thus far this year. The squad has 26 charge officers and 346 trainers.