K. Vidya swoons in police custody, shifted to hospital

June 23, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya, in remand after being arrested in connection with a certificate forgery case, collapsed while being questioned by the police at Agali, Attappady, on Friday. She was admitted to the Government Tribal Specialty Hospital, Kottathara. Doctors who examined Ms. Vidya said she had been dehydrated.

The Munsiff Magistrate Court, Mannarkkad, had given Ms. Vidya in police custody for two days on Thursday. She is to be produced before the court on Saturday. The court will also hear her bail application on Saturday.

The police had planned to question Ms. Vidya in front of the RGM Government College Principal and the members of the interview board before whom she had submitted the forged experience certificates. However, the police team changed their plans when she swooned and was admitted to the hospital.

Ms. Vidya was arrested from a friend’s house near Mepayur on Wednesday by a police team from Agali in connection with different complaints that she had tried to get a job at two colleges by producing bogus certificates made in the name of Maharaja’s College. She was absconding for two weeks.

The police said they would examine Ms. Vidya’s mobile phone and her email account with the help of a cyber expert. They suspect that the photos of the forged documents could be in her phone. Several files in her phone were found to have been deleted, they said.

The police said a selfie Ms. Vidya took with her friends had helped them trace her. She had reportedly used her friend’s phone to communicate with others and to get to know the developments.

However, the police said that they would not file a case against those who sheltered her.

