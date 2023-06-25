K. Vidya does not turn up for questioning, to appear on Tuesday

June 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KASARAGOD

K. Vidya, accused in a forged experience certificate case, has said that she will not be able to appear before the Neeleswaram police on Sunday for questioning.

On Saturday, the Neeleswaram police had issued a notice summoning her for questioning in connection with a complaint filed by Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, that she had submitted a forged experience certificate from Maharajas College to get appointment as guest lecturer.

Ms. Vidya, in an e-mail to the investigating team, said she was unwell and would not be able to appear before the officials till 5 p.m. on Monday. She said she would be present on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Mannarkkad munsiff magistrate court had granted bail to Ms. Vidya in the case. The bail was granted on the condition that she should not leave Kerala and should surrender her passport. The court also directed her to appear before the investigating officer every two weeks.

