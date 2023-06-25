ADVERTISEMENT

K. Vidya does not turn up for questioning, to appear on Tuesday

June 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In an e-mail to the investigating team, she says she is unwell and will not be able to appear before the officials on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

K. Vidya, accused in a forged experience certificate case, has said that she will not be able to appear before the Neeleswaram police on Sunday for questioning.

On Saturday, the Neeleswaram police had issued a notice summoning her for questioning in connection with a complaint filed by Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, that she had submitted a forged experience certificate from Maharajas College to get appointment as guest lecturer.

Ms. Vidya, in an e-mail to the investigating team, said she was unwell and would not be able to appear before the officials till 5 p.m. on Monday. She said she would be present on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the Mannarkkad munsiff magistrate court had granted bail to Ms. Vidya in the case. The bail was granted on the condition that she should not leave Kerala and should surrender her passport. The court also directed her to appear before the investigating officer every two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US