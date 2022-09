The government on Monday issued orders posting K. Vasuki, a 2008 batch IAS officer, as the Labour Commissioner.

Biju K., Secretary, Ports, will continue to hold full additional charges of Commissioner, Land Revenue; Commissioner, Disaster Management; and State Project Manager, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project. Through Monday's order, the government has modified a September 22 order appointing Ms. Vasuki as Commissioner, Land Revenue.