The last date for submitting applications for the K-TET (Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test) has been extended to 5 p.m. on November 25. Those who have already submitted applications have time till November 25 to correct their photograph, language, optional subjects, educational district, name, parents/guardian name, gender, date of birth, and educational qualifications. For details, log on to https://ktet.kerala.gov.in

