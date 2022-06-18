K. Surendran rubbishes protests on Agnipath

Holding that the Agnipath scheme launched by the Union government has generated hope among the country's youth, BJP State president K. Surendran described the ongoing countrywide protests against it as the handiwork of those blindly opposing the Narendra Modi government.

“This is a struggle led by none other than that usual Left-jihadi-urban naxal nexus, who lost the anti-India agitations on the campuses,’‘ Mr. Surendran said here on Saturday. Dismissing the reports that the scheme was being implemented in a hurry, he said the project was the net result of consultations at various level in over two years.

“The Union government has an open attitude towards the protesters and that’s why it has raised the age limit and announced reservations for Agniveers in the State and paramilitary forces. Only the Army recruitment agencies are going to have a problem with this,’‘ he added.

On the occasion, Mr. Surendran demanded that the State government explain the contributions of the previous two editions of the Loka Kerala Sabha.