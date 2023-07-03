K. Sudhakaran says he narrowly escaped six murder attempts by CPI(M)

July 03, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram,

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran on Monday alleged that the CPI(M) had tried to murder him six times and that on every occasion he escaped by the skin of his teeth.

The accused were not punished in any of the cases as the witnesses faced life threats. Those who conspired to kill him continued to occupy prime posts in the government and the CPI(M) is continuing to conspire against him, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He said he had faced several direct attacks on his life and each time he escaped because of his own watchfulness, luck and because of tip off from some CPI(M) workers. The series of murder attempts on him began in 1992 after he was elected as the DCC president, he said.

He said that his own brother had escaped an attack on his life when CPI(M) men threw a bomb at his car due to sheer providence.

“The death of Naalpadi Vasu, whom the CPI(M) has been glorifying as a martyr, happened during an attack on my life,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He recollected that he was the only MLA at the time who had police protection because of the recurring threats on his life.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that he has had information about CPI(M)‘s failed attempts at eliminating him. He said that he had total faith in providence, which was one reason why the CPI (M) had consistently failed to murder him.

He said that he will fight every step of the way to protect his partymen and loyalists from CPI(M)’s attacks.