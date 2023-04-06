K. Sudhakaran flays government for not organising festive season fairs

April 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

People already beleaguered by spiraling price rise and excess levies in all sectors have been put to further misery by the Left government, which has for the first time in the State’s history, failed to run special fairs during the festive season, KPCC president and MP K. Sudhakaran, has said.

While not running special market fairs at discounted prices for the people, the government has no qualms nor shame in spending ₹125 crore on its two-month-long anniversary celebrations. And this, at a time when ordinary citizens are struggling to keep their daily lives afloat, he says.

If Pinarayi Vijayan has any care for the people, he should immediately cancel the ₹125 crore anniversary extravaganza of the government and its proposed foreign trips and utilise the money for running special market fairs all across the State, Mr. Sudhakaran demands.

By choosing not to run special festival markets, the Pinarayi government has upset the State’s decades-long convention of special Eid-Easter-Vishu fairs, which used to provide some succour to people to buy extra food grains at discounted prices to celebrate the festive season.

These special fairs, which used to be run in all district headquarters under Supplyco and Horticorp, were done away with this year clandestinely.

As always, this being the festive season, prices of essential goods have all gone up. The price of rice has gone up by 30% while the price of vegetables, meat, etc. too have increased proportionately. The Left government, however, thinks that it could overcome people’s ire over rising prices through its ₹125-crore public relations gimmicks, Mr. Sudhakaran says.

Through its excess levies in all sectors, which came into force on April 1, the government is hoping to eke out an additional ₹4,000 crores revenue. The additional cess of ₹two per litre petrol has led to steep price hike in all sectors. In the past year, the government has steeply increased the price of milk, the price of fuel, water charges, electricity charges, land tax, and autorickshaw-bus fare.

The Pinarayi government has thus proved itself to be no different than the Modi government that also deals body blows to people through fuel-LPG price hike, Mr. Sudhakaran adds.