K-Store: Civil Supplies dept. inks agreement with IOC

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 03, 2022 19:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food and Civil Supplies department has formulated a ‘K-Store’ project with the aim of diversifying ration shops.

Seventy-two ration shops across 14 districts of Kerala have been selected for the first phase of the project. In this phase, sale of 5 kg of ‘chhotu gas’ of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOOC), Milma products that have a long shelf-life, and services through a common centre will be started initially.

An agreement in connection with the sale of IOC’s chhotu gas through select ration shops as part of K-Store was signed by Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu and IOC Chief General Manager (Kerala State - LPG) R. Rajendran in the presence of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app