Kerala

K-Store: Civil Supplies dept. inks agreement with IOC

The Food and Civil Supplies department has formulated a ‘K-Store’ project with the aim of diversifying ration shops.

Seventy-two ration shops across 14 districts of Kerala have been selected for the first phase of the project. In this phase, sale of 5 kg of ‘chhotu gas’ of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOOC), Milma products that have a long shelf-life, and services through a common centre will be started initially.

An agreement in connection with the sale of IOC’s chhotu gas through select ration shops as part of K-Store was signed by Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu and IOC Chief General Manager (Kerala State - LPG) R. Rajendran in the presence of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil on Thursday.


