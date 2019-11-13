K. Sreekumar is the new Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

K. Sreekumar of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has been elected the 45th Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Sreekumar, who garnered 42 votes in the election held on Tuesday, emerged victorious defeating National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate M.R. Gopan (35 votes) after two rounds of voting.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate D. Anilkumar managed to gain only 20 votes in the initial round and thus did not make it to the second round.

The election, which was supervised by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan as the returning officer, sprung no surprises as the proceedings played out along expected lines.

While there had been speculations that the UDF and the NDA would field a common candidate to keep the LDF off power, both coalitions chose to contest separately, apparently deterred by the possible repercussions of such an arrangement ahead of the next local body elections that is less than a year away.

Abstains from Round 2

After the initial round of voting in which 99 votes were cast (with three found to be invalid), the UDF councillors declared their intention to abstain from the second round, resulting in Mr. Sreekumar’s victory becoming a foregone conclusion.

The election lasted for around two and a half hours.

The CPI(M) councillor has succeeded party colleague V.K. Prasanth, who was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Vattiyurkavu constituency in the recent byelections.

After being sworn in by the Collector, the Mayor was felicitated by Mr. Prasanth, CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, CPI district secretary G.R. Anil, and former Mayors C. Jayan Babu, V. Sivankutty and K. Chandrika.

The LDF councillors and front activists took out a victory procession.

Several tasks before him

Mr. Sreekumar, 60, who was the chairman of the Health standing committee and represents the Chakka ward in the 100-member council of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The new Mayor has his task cut out as he will be expected to fend off growing criticism over the local body’s waste management mechanism, particularly in the wake of the showcause notice served by the State Pollution Control Board to charge a fine of ₹14.59 crore as environmental compensation for its alleged failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules.