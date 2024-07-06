GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K-Space, VSSC ink new MoU for space-tech development

Govt. breathes fresh life into partnership that will initially see VSSC scientists become part of K-Space advisory panels

Published - July 06, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

K-Space, the Kerala Space Park project of the State government, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) afresh with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

VSSC Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair and Rathan U. Kelkar, K-Space executive council chairman and Secretary, Electronics and IT department, signed the MoU on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Under the new MoU, VSSC scientists will be part of the K-Space advisory panels, providing guidance for its development and helping to create an ecosystem for space-tech development.

The State government and the VSSC had inked an MoU in August 2019, in the initial days of the Space Park project. The project remained a non-starter. In December 2022, the Cabinet had decided to inject fresh life into it by transforming Kerala Space Park into a society under the name ‘K-Space.’ Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the Space Park project will facilitate the launch of new enterprises. Mr. Somanath said that the Space Park project holds great potential given its proximity to VSSC.

M.C. Dathan, Mentor (Science) to the Chief Minister, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director V. Narayanan, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director E.S. Padmakumar, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology registrar Kuruvilla Joseph and VSSC chief controller C. Manoj were present.

