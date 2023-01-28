K-Smart to transform service delivery in urban bodies

January 28, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The K-Smart project, aimed at bringing about a massive transformation in the delivery of services from urban bodies to the public, will be launched on a pilot basis in two Corporations and six municipalities in February.

In the initial phase, birth and death registrations, trade licences and public grievance redressal applications will be available through K-Smart. All other services, including building permit applications, are expected to be integrated by the end of the year when the application will be launched across all urban bodies.

The services will initially be launched in the Kochi and Kannur Corporations and the Attingal, Thathamangalam, Thodupuzha, Cherthala, Kodungalloor, and Anthur municipalities. K-Smart is being conceived as a one-stop shop for all services that are provided from a local body. Currently, some of these are being done manually, while there are different applications across local bodies for the services that are available online. Through K-Smart, all these services will be integrated and standardised across all urban local bodies in Kerala.

According to Santosh Babu, Chairman and Managing Director of the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), which is executing the K-Smart project, the platform-based architecture will allow more services to be added in the future.

“Currently, the team is sifting through old data to clean it up and load into the system, as it will be required for processing of various applications and delivery of services. Initially, we also faced a shortage of data developers who are well-versed in Java. The inhouse team that has been working on other legacy applications were trained in it too. Once the K-Smart system is implemented, 100% of all activities at urban bodies will be available online. One of the things that would make a difference would be integration of geospatial information into the workflow, which would help in planning and predictive governance. It would even enable the clearing of building permit applications without the officials visiting the spot,” says Mr. Babu.

The system will have a facial recognition-based log in, especially on the official side, considering recent instances of fraud in some local bodies due to the sharing of passwords between officials. The citizens will be able to access the K-Smart system through a mobile application.

In panchayats across Kerala, the Integrated Local Self-Governance Management System (ILGMS) was implemented last year. The intelligent e-governance system provided access to the public to services including applications for birth, death and various other certificates, payment of taxes, and raising of complaints and appeals. However, compared to the ILGMS, a platform-based application like K-Smart is more suited for the addition of a number of services. In corporations, the building permits are currently handled through the Intelligent Building Plan Management System (IBPMS). However, the system too has faced its share of issues, as manual intervention has still not been completely eliminated.