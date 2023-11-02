K-Smart to issue building permits in 30 seconds, rollout in January in Kochi

November 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

K-Smart, a unified software that guarantees building permits in 30 seconds if all papers are in order, will be rolled out in all the corporations and municipalities in the State on January 1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would launch the software in Kochi, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh said here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day CREDAI Statecon 2023, Mr. Rajesh said the launch of the software would cut down red tape, need for going to government offices, and make all permits transparent and the process efficient. Using a smart phone, an applicant will be able to get the building permit if all papers are in order and the building is proposed on a plot of land where the particular category of building is permitted.

The software was developed within the State and uses Chat GPT and Artificial Intelligence as well as blockchain technology. Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh had already shown interest for using the software developed in Kerala, the Minister added.

Trial run of the new application is under way. Those who will have to use the software to issue building permits are currently undergoing training.

The Minister said that institutions like CREDAI had been taken into confidence while preparing master plans for urban centres in the State. He promised the builders’ association that their views would be further heard in preparing a master plan for Thiruvananthapuram.

Around 30 urban bodies have already prepared master plans for the respective centres. The plans are needed to meet the challenges of expansion of the urban area. Kerala was urbanising at a rapid rate and the State government was open to new ideas, including increasing the Floor Area Ratio, use of municipal bonds, land pooling and transport facilities-centred development in urban areas, he added.

He said that institutions like CREDAI should cooperate in setting up waste treatment facilities. Sewage treatment plants are being made compulsory in all new dwelling complexes.

National president of CREDAI Boman Irani, Kerala CREDAI chairman Ravi Jacob and conference chairman Najeeb Zackeria were among those who addressed the inaugural session of the State conference.