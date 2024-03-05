K-Smart disposes of 85% applications received in 2 months

March 05, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two months since the launch of K-Smart online service delivery system in 93 urban local bodies in Kerala, a total of 6 lakh files have been handled through it, with around 85% of them disposed of, according to data gathered from the Information Kerala Mission (IKM). The processing of building permit applications which was slow to take off through the system, due to the need to train the licensees, has also begun to improve in recent weeks.

Out of 42,100 birth registration applications submitted through KSMART since January 1, a total of 37,100 applications have been approved till now, while 16,810 out of 20,800 death certificate applications have been cleared. For marriage registrations, out of the 9,500 applications, 8,200 applications have been cleared till now. As many as 2,021 couples have got their marriage certificates through ‘Video KYC’, by which certificates can be obtained through video conferencing, without visiting the registrar office.

Building permits began to be processed through K-Smart only in the past two weeks, during which period 1,137 self-certified applications were issued. Building permits for low-risk buildings below 10 metres in height can be obtained online immediately through the self-certification process. For high-risk buildings, different levels of inspections will be required, but the clearing of the application will have to be done within the stipulated time if all the conditions are satisfied. Till now, 84 applications for general permits for high-risk buildings have been cleared.

According to IKM officials, the licensees through whom building permit applications have to be submitted had to be trained to use the new system which has shifted to Computer-aided design (CAD) free software instead of the proprietary CAD software which is costlier. The shift, according to them, will benefit small-time designers who cannot afford costly software. This will also expectedly lead to a drop in the fees that are demanded from the public for preparation of the application. Till now, over 10,000 licensees have been trained, according to IKM officials.

A total of 5,019 grievance redressal applications have been received, out of which 1,537 have been cleared, while a total amount of ₹104 crore has been collected in property tax through the K-SMART system. The K-Smart mobile application has been downloaded by over 1 lakh people, but all of the services are available only on the website as of now.