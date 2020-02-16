K-RERA to speed up registration of projects

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has issued an ultimatum to builders to rectify anomalies in their applications for the registration of real estate projects within seven days of being asked to do so.

The authority was forced to issue an order in this regard after several applicants sat on communications in this regard, a behaviour that could derail the entire registration process. As per a K-RERA decision taken in January this year, all ongoing real estate projects in the State have to be mandatorily registered by March 31.

“We fear that a delay in submitting the clarifications sought by us will result in a last-minute rush which we will not be able to handle. While some of the applications are properly filled in, there are several which are sloppily done and lack the required information,” an official of the real estate watchdog said.

According to the February 13 order, the builders are required to rectify defects in their applications and furnish clarifications sought by the authority within seven days. Failure to comply would attract action under the relevant provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the authority said.

Under the Act, all real estate projects and real estate agents should be registered with the State-level RERA concerned. Designed to protect consumer interests in the sector, the Kerala RERA was formally inaugurated on January 1 this year.

Despite active measures taken by K-RERA to speed up the registration, only seven real estate projects and 24 agents have been successfully listed so far. Although the authority has received nearly 50 applications, the low number of actual registrations is largely on account of insufficient and incorrect information furnished by the applications.

Earlier this month, K-RERA chairman P.H. Kurian had issued orders warning builders against including false information in their applications. To help the builders, the authority had also issued check-lists of the documents required for getting their projects registered.