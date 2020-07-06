K-RERA to organise virtual hearing of disputes

With no let-up in the COVID-19 situation, the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) is organising virtual hearings of cases related to real-estate disputes.

Although the first online hearing was scheduled on Monday, it was put off due to the triple lockdown introduced in the capital city region. It will be resumed after the lockdown was lifted, a K-RERA official said.

“In view of the current situation, no physical hearing of complaints is possible for the time being. In order to ensure accessibility to justice, the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority has decided to conduct the hearings of the complaints filed under Section 31 of the Act through videoconferencing,” the State regulator said.

Both parties and their advocates can join the hearing via Google Meet application. They can also join the hearing by clicking on the weblink shared on registered e-mail IDs and mobile numbers. After its formation in January, the authority had received more than 100 complaints pertaining to real estate projects across the State.

It is mandatory to register all real estate projects where the land area under development is above 500 sq m or the number of apartments being developed is more than eight, inclusive of all the phases with RERA. Real-estate agents also are required to register with K-RERA.

So far, 134 real-estate projects have been registered under K-RERA. Forty real-estate agents also have registered under the authority.

More time given

In May, K-RERA gave developers more time to register projects, given the COVID-19-related restrictions in the State. Developers have been given time till August 31 this year for registering ongoing real-estate projects without penalty.