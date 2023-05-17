K-RERA revamped website to give buyers accurate information on real-estate projects

May 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) on Wednesday launched its revamped website for providing prospective buyers accurate information on real-estate projects in Kerala.

The revamped website, https://rera.kerala.gov.in, inaugurated by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh, is GIS-enabled and features a ‘property exploration tool’ which allows prospective buyers to quickly locate apartments, villas and commercial spaces in any district, K-RERA said.

‘’The website benefits both prospective buyers and promoters of real-estate projects. It provides prospective buyers with accurate information and help them avoid getting cheated. For the builders, it opens up a commercial opportunity as the website encourages transparency, accountability and credibility,’‘ Mr. Rajesh said.

From mandatory documents

The website contains data gleaned from the documents that property developers are mandatorily required to submit for registration of projects. They include building plans, building permits, registration certificates, approvals, sanctions and completion and occupancy certificates and title deeds.

According to K-RERA, it allows buyers to track the physical and financial progress of the projects. It also offers information on the background and track record of the property developer and litigation. K-RERA collaborated with Xocortx Advanced Systems, registered with the Kerala Startup Mission, to develop the website.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, passed by Parliament requires State regulators to operationalise a web-based online system for filing applications for registration of projects. After starting operations, K-RERA had launched an online portal in 2021, and now it has been modified it with added features.

K-RERA chairman P.H. Kurian, members Preetha Menon and M. P. Mathews, secretary Sheeba Rani, IT division head Rahul Chandran, and the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation director K. J. Joseph were present.