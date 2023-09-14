K-RERA issues orders stopping builder from sale of projects

September 14, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has issued orders preventing the Calicut Landmark Builders and Developers India Pvt Ltd from engaging in the sale of a number of their projects.

The order was issued as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had set aside the environment clearance granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to these projects.

The order is applicable to the real estate projects Landmark Millennia Centre, Landmark Leon Centre and Landmark Business Centre, the K-RERA order said. The builder is prevented from booking, selling or offering for sale or inviting persons to purchase in any manner, any of the units in these real estate projects until environment clearance is obtained for them, the September 12 order issued by K-RERA chairman P. H. Kurian and members Preetha P. Menon and M. P. Mathews said.

