ADVERTISEMENT

K-RERA issues orders stopping builder from sale of projects

September 14, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has issued orders preventing the Calicut Landmark Builders and Developers India Pvt Ltd from engaging in the sale of a number of their projects.

The order was issued as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had set aside the environment clearance granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to these projects.

The order is applicable to the real estate projects Landmark Millennia Centre, Landmark Leon Centre and Landmark Business Centre, the K-RERA order said. The builder is prevented from booking, selling or offering for sale or inviting persons to purchase in any manner, any of the units in these real estate projects until environment clearance is obtained for them, the September 12 order issued by K-RERA chairman P. H. Kurian and members Preetha P. Menon and M. P. Mathews said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US