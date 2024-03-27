K-RERA issues guidelines for local bodies in registering land plot development

March 27, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has issued a circular on the procedures to be followed by Local Self-Government institutions for registering land plot development with Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA). According to the circular, a public notice containing the rules for dividing land into plots and selling them should be displayed in the local body offices.

A notice under Section 3 of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and the Rule 4 of the Kerala Panchayat / Municipality Building Rules, 2019 should be displayed. The secretaries are also directed to present the said circular in the respective panchayat committee and corporation council.

The Secretaries of the respective local bodies should issue a stop memo under Section 235 of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 or Section 408 of the Kerala Municipal Act, 1994, if any notification is received that land is being divided into plots in their jurisdiction without the prescribed development permit or lay-out permission. The circular also states that when a development permit for plot development is issued, a copy of the permit should be sent to the K-RERA Secretary.

