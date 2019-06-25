K. Rajan to be LDF Chief Whip

The CPI State executive has decided to propose K. Rajan as the Left Democratic Front Chief Whip in the Assembly.

The decision was made at the executive meeting held here on Monday.

The front had decided to grant the post with Cabinet rank to the party earlier, but it had not accepted the offer.

Ollur MLA

Mr. Rajan, who represents Ollur in the Assembly, is an executive member and national secretary of the All India Youth Federation. He had also functioned as the CPI national executive member.

The party leadership had expressed its reluctance to accept the post saying that it would incur additional financial burden to the exchequer.

But the decision was altered amidst differences of opinion within the party, sources said.