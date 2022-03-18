K-Rail’s impact on ecology will be huge: Sreedharan

‘State govt. has not taken up a scientific study’

A march taken out by the BJP against K-Rail from Kunnamkulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘State govt. has not taken up a scientific study’

K-Rail is a project that has much of corruption, technocrat E. Sreedharan has said.

He was inaugurating an anti-K-Rail march taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thrissur on Friday. The rally was taken out from the old bus stand area in Kunnamkulam.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Sreedharan said the K-Rail project, which had been implemented by the State government without any scientific study, would have a catastrophic impact on environmental balance.

Mr. Sreedharan said that there were technical issues in the construction of Kochi Metro rail. They had been rectified.

BJP district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar is leading the rally, which will conclude at Irinjalakuda on Saturday. Party district vice president Dayanandan Mambully presided. State general secretary P. Sudheer delivered the keynote address. BJP State chief K. Surendran will address the valedictory on Saturday at Irinjalakuda.