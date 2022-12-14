K-Rail to provide consultancy services for KIIFB-funded projects

December 14, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) has decided to provide project management consultancy services to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded infrastructure projects in the State.

Sources say projects such as SilverLine and Sabari rail have been hanging fire with the Centre yet to take a call on the projects. The corporation will be submitting a revised estimate for the Sabari project, as sought by the Railway Ministry, in two weeks.

“Since there is no clarity on these projects, it will be unwise to keep the K-Rail workforce idle,” say the sources. The K-Rail has now decided to give consultancy services for KIIFB-funded construction of bridges, flyovers, roads, and other civil works.

The scope of each work will be different based on the requirements of the agency that executes the projects. In some cases, only work supervision will be carried out by the K-Rail, while it will also assist the agencies in preparing drawings, design, tendering, and construction based on their demands.

The agency will also execute various rail works, including pre-investment activities of SilverLine, submission of revised estimates for the Sabari project, and other rail infrastructure projects, say the sources.

The consultancy service for the construction of three flyovers in Thiruvananthapuram — at Ulloor, Sreekaryam, and Pattom — will be provided by the K-Rail apart from some civil construction works of the Kerala Road Transport Corporation. The agreement for these works will be signed soon.

The government recently issued an order redeploying revenue officials deputed for land acquisition works of SilverLine in 11 districts to other essential projects following the delay in getting the final nod for the semi-high-speed rail project.