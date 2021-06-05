K-Rail to consult public on eco issues posed by SilverLine

Webinar points to multiple ecological threats faced by Kerala

Consultative meetings will be held with members of the local community in all 11 districts through which the 570-km-long SilverLine, the semi-high-speed rail corridor that will link Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, will pass, to allay ecological and allied concerns, top officials of K-Rail, the implementing agency, have said. A comprehensive environment impact assessment (EIA) study too will be done.

They were responding to queries raised by the public at Green Signal, a webinar on ‘Environmental aspects of SilverLine, organised by K-Rail in connection with World Environment Day on Saturday.

Quarrying worries

The government must have consultative process with the public, the primary stakeholders of the project, and those who raised concerns about the environmental impact and other aspects of the venture, said John Samuel, former Head, International Governance Cell of the U.N. “Ecological concerns must be overcome since Kerala is facing multiple threats, including from its fragile coastline. Similarly, the impact of large-scale quarrying that will have to be done for the project must be studied in depth.”

Mr. Samuel said booklets must be published in Malayalam, detailing steps being taken to alleviate environmental concerns for the system of mass rapid transport. There is an urgent need to overcome pressure from the automobile lobby and bring down the number of cars on Kerala’s roads. If properly implemented, the project will bring about an economic corridor spread across the State, preventing concentration of population in cities vulnerable to flooding and other disasters. It will also bring down brain drain to other countries, he added.

Culverts, underpasses

In his response, Joseph K.J., general manager of K-Rail, said the pandemic hindered consultative meetings with the public. “Culverts will be provided for smooth flow of water beneath the rail corridor. Underpasses will be provided every 500 metres for people to cross to the other side. Overbridges too will be built.”

Vinod T.R. and Babu Ambat, programme director and executive director respectively of Centre for Environment and Development, too spoke.