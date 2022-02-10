K-Rail officials stopped from laying survey stones

Kochi

10 February 2022 20:40 IST

They return following stiff resistance at Keezhmadu near Aluva

The proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project continues to evoke stiff popular resistance with the latest episode being reported from Keezhmadu panchayat, near Aluva, where K-Rail authorities had to beat a retreat without laying survey stones on Thursday.

The attempt to lay stones along a largely deserted rubber estate in Ward 8 of the panchayat was foiled by the concerted resistance of local residents and people’s representatives.

Advertising

Advertising

“The alignment of the proposed rail passes through three wards in the panchayat, where there are acres of isolated rubber estates. They were planning to conduct their activities taking advantage of this,” said Muhammad Thahir, mandalam vice president of the Youth Congress at Keezhmadu.

The officials along with a valuation officer turned up around 10 a.m., with a team of police officers led by an inspector. Around 12 survey stones were also unloaded in the area.

However, local residents noted the survey under way in the plantation and mobilised people, including people’s representatives. People gathered in large numbers and interrupted the survey. As opposition intensified, the survey stones were whisked away from the area.

However, tension continued to prevail as some of the officials declined to return without laying the survey stones, bringing more police force in its wake.

Efforts to install survey stones resumed around 3 p.m. The people resisted saying that while they may allow the survey, laying of the stones was out of question. Some officials slipped away and entered the plantation from the back only for the protesters to stop them.

Police warning that those obstructing the work will be arrested didn’t cut ice with the protesters, who stood their ground.

Eventually, the officials returned without laying the survey stones around 5 p.m. “We will continue to remain vigilant against any move to lay survey stones,” said Mr. Thahir.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against 45 protesters.