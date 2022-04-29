K-Rail officials face people’s ire at Dharmadam

The police blocking those protesting against the laying of K-Rail survey stones at Muzhappilangad in Kannur on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Following stiff opposition from residents and protesters, K-Rail officials had to return back without installing survey stones for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project in Dharmadam panchayat, the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The officials reached Dharmadam panchayat at 12.30 pm. But about 100 United Democratic Front and Bharatiya Janata Party activists and local people staged a protest forcing the officials to stop the survey stone process.

The protesters again prevented the installation of survey stones when the officials returned in the evening.

The scenes were no different at Muzhappilangad panchayat, where officials were able to install a stone in the morning. The officials managed to complete the work after two persons were taken into custody by the police. But people, including women, came out in protest and removed the stone laid there.

A woman, who owns a property there, fell unconscious, which further enraged the protesters.