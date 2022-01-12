K-Rail: Ministers allay concerns

Project being implemented for coming generations, says Finance Minister

SilverLine is a futuristic project and a necessity of an advanced society, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Wednesday.

Speaking at ‘Samakasham’, a programme organised to explain the ₹63,000 crore project that aims to cut train travel time from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to just 4 hours, he added that the government is implementing the project for coming generations.

Vehicle pollution

“Despite being a small State, Kerala has over one crore vehicles and road development alone will not be able to facilitate smooth transport in the future. The project will also pave the way for infrastructure development worth ₹50,000 crore,” said the Minister.Highlighting fuel efficiency and low pollution levels as the main features of the project, Mr. Balagopal added that SilverLine will be completed with minimal social and environmental impact.

“The speed limit for trains is limited as there are more than 600 curves on our railway network. The project can fix this along with generating at least 50,000 jobs in five years. It will also create around 10,000 permanent jobs and all this will lead to a huge economic boom,” he said.Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchu Rani, who inaugurated the function, said that the project will be a landmark in the history of public transportation.

No eco issues

“The project is being implemented without causing any environmental issues. The scientific method of construction leaves no space for any concern,” she said.

The Minister pointed out that the project can drastically reduce the travel time without causing any financial burden.

People’s project

“It is envisioned as a people’s project and the concept of pollution free transport will also be implemented through the project,” she said.

Principal Secretary K. R. Jyothilal, K Rail Managing Director V.S. Ajith Kumar and Finance Director Reji John also spoke on the occasion.