K-Rail: HC restraint on placing poles

Kochi

23 December 2021 23:07 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to refrain from placing huge concrete poles with the marking ‘K-Rail’ while conducting survey of properties for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod semi-high-speed SilverLine project.

However, the court made it clear that revenue and survey officials could conduct the survey under the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act and concrete poles of the size as prescribed by the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Rule need be placed.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Muralikrishnan and others from Kottayam. They challenged the government’s action to take possession of their properties and place concrete poles with the marking K-Rail.

